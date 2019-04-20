NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 run

The Philadelphia 76ers look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets Saturday afternoon. Tipoff from the Barclays Center is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Sixers have bounced back from their Game 1 defeat with back-to-back blowout victories over the Nets. Philadelphia enters Saturday's showdown averaging 138 points per game over its last two, while Brooklyn is searching for answers after being blown out on its home floor in Game 3. Brooklyn is listed as a 2.5-point favorite on Saturday, while the over-under for total points is 233 in the latest Sixers vs. Nets odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Nets picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware the Sixers have been able to score at will over the past two games. Ben Simmons has been a catalyst for Philadelphia, scoring 31 points vs. Brooklyn on Thursday and recording a triple-double in the Sixers' Game 2 victory. Also boosting Philadelphia's offense, who was without All-Star Joel Embiid (knee) in Game 3, was Tobias Harris, who came up huge with 29 points and 16 rebounds in Thursday's win. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from behind the arc and 11-of-19 from the field.

Embiid (knee) is listed as doubtful for Game 4, but Philadelphia has proven it's capable of lighting up the scoreboard even without its All-Star big man. And the Sixers have absolutely dominated this series, winning seven of their past 10 games against the Nets.

But just because Philadelphia's offense seems to be firing on all cylinders doesn't mean it'll win or cover the Sixers vs. Nets spread Saturday afternoon in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

That's because the Nets have proven they can play strong defense and hold the Sixers at bay. In its Game 1 victory, Brooklyn held Philadelphia's backcourt of Simmons, Harris and J.J. Reddick to just 18 points combined. The Nets will need another strong defensive outing on Saturday if they want to tie the series at two apiece.

Offensively, the Nets have been led by D'Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert. The dynamic duo combined for 52 points on Thursday and will need to attack the heart of Philadelphia's defense on Saturday, especially if Embiid is unable to play. If Russell and LeVert can score effectively and use their quickness and length to disrupt at the other end, the Nets will have a great shot at getting the cover.

