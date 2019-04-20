NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from proven model on 77-62 run

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves on the ropes entering Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Sixers, the No. 3 seed in the East, lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after back-to-back offensive outbursts that saw them score 276 combined points. Saturday's tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in New York. The Sixers have won five of their last seven away games vs. the Nets, and will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Philadelphia. The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Sixers vs. Nets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 232. Before making any Sixers vs. Nets picks of your own, be sure to check out the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated plays, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run.

Now it has locked in on Sixers vs. Nets. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The Sixers' domination of the Nets continued with a 131-115 Game 3 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia is now 7-3 against Brooklyn in its last 10 games and boasts an impressive 5-2 record in its last seven against the Nets on the road. Ben Simmons put on a clinic in the Sixers' Game 3 victory, finishing with a playoff career-high 31 points to go along with nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Forward Tobias Harris is also a big reason why the Sixers are now in control of this series after losing Game 1. Harris knocked down all six of his 3-point attempts in Game 3, racking up 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field. He also added 16 rebounds, which has been key to Philadelphia's success. The Sixers out-rebounded the Nets 54 to 43 in Game 3 with Harris (16) and Greg Monroe (13) leading the way.

But just because Philadelphia has dominated Brooklyn in the past two games doesn't mean it will win or even cover the Sixers vs. Nets spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Saturday afternoon.

That's because the Nets have proven they can play strong defense and hold the Sixers at bay. In its Game 1 victory, Brooklyn held Philadelphia's backcourt of Simmons, Harris and J.J. Reddick to just 18 points combined. The Nets will need another strong defensive outing on Saturday if they want to tie the series at two apiece.

Offensively, the Nets have been led by D'Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert. The dynamic duo combined for 52 points on Thursday and will need to attack the heart of Philadelphia's defense on Saturday, especially if Embiid is unable to play. If Russell and LeVert can score effectively and use their quickness and length to disrupt at the other end, the Nets will have a great shot at getting the cover.

Who wins Game 4 of Nets vs. Sixers?