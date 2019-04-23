NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from advanced model on 84-57 run

The No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets look to stave off elimination when they visit the 3-seed Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Sixers lead 3-1, but the Nets have won two of four games played in Philadelphia this season, including Game 1 of the series. Tuesday's tip-off from the Wells-Fargo Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The 76ers lead the all-time series, including the playoffs, 120-87, and both teams have covered over 40 games this season. Philadelphia is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Sixers odds, up from an open of eight, while the over-under for total points scored is 230. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before entering any Nets vs. Sixers picks of your own.

The model knows the 76ers (51-31), who have won at least 50 games in consecutive campaigns for the first time since winning 50-plus in seven straight seasons from 1979-80 through 1985-86, have a dominant statistical edge. They lead the Nets in points in the paint (224 vs. 196), second-chance points (76 vs. 59), points per game (122.5 vs. 114.3), rebounding (52 vs. 40.5), field goal percentage (.489 vs. .331) and assists (25 vs. 17.5).

Forward Tobias Harris has been a difference-maker in the series. He had 29 points in Game 3 and 24 in Game 4. Harris averaged 7.9 rebounds during the season, but pulled down 16 in Game 3. Forward Jimmy Butler poured in 36 points in the series-opener, while center Joel Embiid has been his dominant self, including 31 points and 16 rebounds in a 112-108 Game 4 win as Philadelphia seized control of the series.

But just because Philadelphia has won three in a row in the series doesn't guarantee it will cover the 76ers vs. Nets spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Nets are on a serious uptick. Brooklyn, making its first playoff appearance since 2015, posted its first .500 or better season since going 44-38 in 2013-14. The Nets went 34-22 in their final 56 games and set a franchise record with 112.2 points per game. A big reason for Brooklyn's big turnaround has been its outside shooting. The Nets made a franchise record 1,047 three-pointers this season and became just the second NBA team to log 1,000-plus in consecutive seasons.

Guard D'Angelo Russell is leading the way, averaging 22.3 points in the series. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.5 points as a reserve and set a Nets' record with four 30-plus-point games off the bench this season.

