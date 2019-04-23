NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 84-57 run

The Philadelphia 76ers look to close out their series against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Sixers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 after overcoming a Game 1 loss. The Nets, meanwhile, will look to rally to win their first playoff series since defeating the Raptors 4-3 in the first round of the 2013-14 season. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The teams have split two previous playoff matchups, with Philadelphia sweeping a first-round series 2-0 in 1979, while the Nets won the 1984 first-round series 3-2. The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Sixers vs. Nets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 229.5. Before making any Nets vs. Sixers picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 28 on a strong 84-57 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Sixers vs. Nets. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the 76ers, who hold a 113-83 edge over the Nets in the all-time regular-season series and have won seven of the 11 playoff games between these two teams, have won seven of their last 10 games against Brooklyn at the Wells Fargo Center. Statistically, Philadelphia has been dominant in the 2019 NBA Playoffs and is first in the league in points in the paint (224) and second-chance points (76). The Sixers are also second in scoring (122.5 points per game) and rebounding (52 boards per game), and third in field goal percentage (.489).

Center Joel Embiid is a major reason for the 76ers' fortunes, scoring 31 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a Game 4 win over the Nets. Forward Tobias Harris has also come up big in the NBA Playoffs 2019, scoring 29 points in Game 3 and 24 in Game 4.

But just because Philadelphia has won three in a row in the series doesn't guarantee it will cover the 76ers vs. Nets spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Nets are on a serious uptick. Brooklyn, making its first playoff appearance since 2015, posted its first .500 or better season since going 44-38 in 2013-14. The Nets went 34-22 in their final 56 games and set a franchise record with 112.2 points per game. A big reason for Brooklyn's big turnaround has been its outside shooting. The Nets made a franchise record 1,047 three-pointers this season and became just the second NBA team to log 1,000-plus in consecutive seasons.

Guard D'Angelo Russell is leading the way, averaging 22.3 points in the series. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.5 points as a reserve and set a Nets' record with four 30-plus-point games off the bench this season.

So who wins Nets vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. 76ers spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,500 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.