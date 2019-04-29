NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 84-57 roll

The Toronto Raptors won Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers to open their second-round series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and they'll look to take further control on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET in Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Sixers vs. Raptors odds for Game 2, while the over-under for total points scored is 221. Kawhi Leonard was on fire in Game 1, dropping 45 points to help lead a hot-shooting Toronto squad that hit 51.9 percent of its buckets from the floor. The Sixers have had time to make adjustments and are determined to play better defensively on Monday, so before locking in any 76ers vs. Raptors picks of your own for Monday, be sure to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Toronto put together one of its most complete performances of the season to jump out to a 1-0 lead in this series. The Raptors acquired Leonard in the offseason with an eye towards having an elite scorer to take them to the next level in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and that's exactly what he looked like on Saturday as he knocked down almost 70 percent of his shots from the floor and nailed 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

And while Leonard drew most of the headlines, he also had plenty of help from Pascal Siakam, who scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds. If that 1-2 punch continues to produce even close to those numbers going forward, Toronto has a strong chance to cover on Monday.

But just because Toronto was impressive in the series opener doesn't mean it will cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Monday.

That's because Philly was in a similar position in the opening round, falling a game behind the Nets before rolling to four straight victories. And while Game 1 wasn't the performance the Sixers were hoping for, they've built a roster that has a chance to go deep into the NBA Playoffs 2019.

Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris have joined core players like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to comprise one of the most talented rosters in the East. They'll be playing with a sense of desperation on Monday to keep from falling into a 2-0 hole, so a tighter game is a real possibility.

