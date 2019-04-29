NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from proven model on 84-57 roll

Kawhi Leonard came out red hot in Game 1, scoring 45 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 108-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Toronto will look to extend its advantage on Monday as it hosts the Sixers for an 8 p.m. ET tip. Toronto is a seven-point home favorite, up half a point from the opening line, with the over-under for total points expected set at 220 in the latest Sixers vs. Raptors odds. Toronto has been on an impressive run, but a Philadelphia team with championship aspirations will be fighting hard to avoid an 0-2 series deficit, so before locking in any Sixers vs. Raptors picks of your own for Monday, first be sure to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Toronto's impressive Game 1 victory was no fluke. The Raptors won eight of their last nine in the regular season and needed just five games to take care of an upset-minded Orlando squad in the first round.

Toronto was also 4-1 against the spread when playing Philadelphia this year and won both games against the 76ers at home this season by double-digits. Sixers center Joel Embiid (flu) is listed as probable for Philadelphia, but if he's less than 100 percent and can't play his regular minutes, that further enhances Toronto's chances of getting the win and the cover.

But just because Toronto has controlled the season series against Philadelphia doesn't guarantee it will cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Monday.

That's because Philly was in a similar position in the opening round, falling a game behind the Nets before rolling to four straight victories. And while Game 1 wasn't the performance the Sixers were hoping for, they've built a roster that has a chance to go deep into the NBA Playoffs 2019.

Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris have joined core players like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to comprise one of the most talented rosters in the East. They'll be playing with a sense of desperation on Monday to keep from falling into a 2-0 hole, so a tighter game is a real possibility.

