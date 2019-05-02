NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, with tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center set for 8 p.m. ET. The series is tied 1-1 after Philadelphia took Game 2 in Toronto on Monday behind a 30-point effort from Jimmy Butler. The Sixers have to feel confident about having the series tied despite Embiid shooting 28 percent through two games. Embiid was questionable for Game 2 with an illness, but he appears good to go for Thursday's action. Even still, Toronto is listed as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 217 in the latest Sixers vs. Raptors odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019 from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks.

Now it has locked in on 76ers vs. Raptors.

The model is aware that Toronto has owned this matchup. The Raptors are 4-2 against-the-spread against Philly this season, and their defense has held the 76ers to just 105 points per game. The addition of Marc Gasol has been highly impactful for Toronto's defense. Gasol limited Nikola Vucevic in Round 1 and he is doing the same to Embiid in Round 2. Vucevic averaged just 11.2 points on 36 percent shooting against Gasol in Round 1 after averaging 20.8 points on 52 percent shooting during the regular season.

Offensively, Leonard has been the swingman through two games. The Sixers have had no answer for the Leonard, who is averaging an eye-popping 40 points and nine rebounds through the first two games. That was a theme during the regular season too, as Leonard averaged 31 points and eight rebounds against Philly.

Just because Toronto got the better of Philadelphia during the regular season, doesn't mean it is a lock to cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread on Thursday in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

The model also knows that playing on their home court is a huge advantage for the Sixers. Philadelphia had one of the NBA's best home records (31-10) this season, and they covered the spread in 52.3 percent of their home games. Toronto had just a 47.6 percent cover rate on the road.

Embiid was much better at home this season too, averaging 28 points and 14 rebounds at the Wells Fargo Center, as opposed to 25 points and 13 rebounds on the road. The Sixers are going to need their stud big man to get it going if they are going to have a chance in this series, as Butler can't carry them to four wins over a strong Toronto squad. A return home and three days of rest may be exactly what Embiid needs to get right in this game.

So who wins Raptors vs. Sixers?