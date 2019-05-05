NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from proven model on 85-60 roll

The Toronto Raptors will be looking for much more from Kyle Lowry when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is doubtful with a calf injury. A Philadelphia native, Lowry was a major disappointment in Toronto's 116-95 loss in Game 3, as he went 2-for-10 for seven points while missing all four of his 3-point tries. After averaging 14.2 points in the regular season, Lowry has failed to hit double-digits in three of his last five games in the NBA Playoffs 2019. Lowry's awakening could help Toronto tie the series before it heads back to Canada. Sportsbooks list Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 214.5. Before you make any Raptors vs. Sixers picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows the Raptors have lost three straight games only once this season, and that was back in November. Toronto star Kawhi Leonard continues to shine, shooting an astonishing 61 percent from the field in this series. You can almost count on big bouncebacks from a strong supporting cast that includes Lowry and Fred VanVleet (0-for-7 in Game 3). The Raptors have come through this season when Vegas overlooks them, going 9-6 against the spread as road underdogs like they are on Sunday. They've also covered four of seven games against the Sixers this season.

Despite their sub-par performances in Game 2 and 3, the Raptors have covered 10 of their past 14 overall and figure to play with desperation Sunday.

But just because Toronto needs to win Game 4 doesn't mean it will cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread on Sunday.

The 76ers excel at home in front of their raucous crowd. In fact, Thursday's blowout made Philly 34-11 at home this season. The Raptors don't seem to have an answer for Embiid, who's drawing "MVP" chants for his inspiring play. It won't get any easier with Siakam likely out.

And Philly appears far more balanced than Toronto, with starters Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, J.J. Redick and Ben Simmons all capable of taking the burden off Embiid. With Embiid looking totally healthy and Philly continuing to dominate the boards -- the 76ers out-rebounded the Raptors 45-35 in Game 3 -- this series could be over quickly. Philadelphia has covered five of its past six games and believes it has a legitimate shot for its first NBA title since 1983.

