NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors host Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and tipoff from the Scotiabank Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Toronto evened up the series 2-2 with a Game 4 win in Philadelphia on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard was simply too much for Philly in that one, finishing with 39 points and 14 rebounds in the five-point victory. Pascal Siakam surprisingly suited up after being listed as doubtful, and he is not listed on the injury report heading into Game 5. The Raptors are listed as a six-point home favorite for this game, while the over-under for total points is 211.5 in the latest Sixers vs Raptors odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Raptors picks of your own, you'll want to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model is well aware of just how unstoppable Leonard has been in this series. In addition to making Ben Simmons a non factor with his defense, Kawhi has contributed 38 points per game on an absurd 62 percent shooting. He has almost single-handedly carried the Raptors to their two wins, averaging 42 points and 13 rebounds in those games. If he is on his game like that again in Game 5, it will be nearly impossible for the Sixers to beat Toronto on its home court.

The other big factor at play in Tuesday's matchup is Toronto's ability to limit Joel Embiid. He's been slowed in this series, as Marc Gasol and company have done a terrific job on Embiid in three of the four games. Outside of Embiid's Game 3 explosion, the big man is averaging just 13 points and seven rebounds on 28 percent shooting. It will be very difficult for Philly to grab a road W in Game 5 without more contribution from Embiid.

The model is also well aware that Butler is not going to let the Sixers go down without a fight. The veteran wing has been the only Philadelphia player who has consistently shown up to play in this series, averaging 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists over the past three games. With Tobias Harris and Embiid struggling to get in rhythm and Simmons all but invisible, it has been on Butler to keep Philly afloat. What is amazing about the series so far is that even with Philly's stars struggling, the Sixers have outplayed Toronto.

Philadelphia has outscored the Raptors through four games, while also holding the edge in rebounding and points off of assists. They're also getting to the free-throw line more often and hitting at a higher rate. Really, all of the team stats point towards the Sixers being the better team through four games, so if they get anywhere near their normal production from Embiid, Harris, or Simmons over the final three games of the series, Philly could certainly pull off the upset, or at least get the cover.

