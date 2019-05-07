NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from top model on 85-60 roll

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back in Game 5 when they travel to Toronto to take on Pascal Siakam and a Raptors squad that beat them on their home court just two days ago. That win gave the Raptors new life in the series, which now stands tied at 2-2 in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Neither team heads into Game 5 with any new injury news. In fact, Siakam, who was doubtful for Game 4, carries no injury designation for Tuesday's showdown. Tipoff for 76ers vs. Raptors is set for 8 p.m ET from the Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list the Raptors as six-point home favorites, down a half-point from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212 in the latest Sixers vs. Raptors odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Raptors picks and predictions for the 2019 NBA Playoffs, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows how uncharacteristically poorly Toronto has shot in this series. The Raptors are shooting just 29.5 percent from three through four games after shooting 37 percent in the first round and regular season. It isn't as if they aren't getting good looks, either. Among the eight teams still playing, Toronto has the third-most open shot attempts in the conference semis.

However, they are hitting those at by far the lowest rate of any team remaining in the NBA Playoffs 2019, posting a putrid 43.5 percent effective field goal percentage (EFG%) on wide open shots. That is a stark contrast to the regular season, when Toronto had a league-best 60 percent EFG% on wide open shots. While it is possible that Toronto continues to shoot poorly for the remaining games in this series, a more likely result is positive regression towards their 60 percent mark during the regular season. If that happens, the Raptors should have no trouble taking Game 5 on their home floor.

Just because Toronto could have plenty of positive regression doesn't mean it'll cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread on Tuesday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

The model is also well aware that Jimmy Butler is not going to let the Sixers go down without a fight. The veteran wing has been the only Philadelphia player who has consistently shown up to play in this series, averaging 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists over the past three games. With Tobias Harris and Embiid struggling to get in rhythm and Simmons all but invisible, it has been on Butler to keep Philly afloat. What is amazing about the series so far is that even with Philly's stars struggling, the Sixers have outplayed Toronto.

Philadelphia has outscored the Raptors through four games, while also holding the edge in rebounding and points off assists. The 76ers are also getting to the free-throw line more often and hitting at a higher rate.

