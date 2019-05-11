NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

The Toronto Raptors look to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in three years when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in a decisive Game 7 on Sunday. The Sixers forced Game 7 with a 112-101 victory on Thursday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The 76ers are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2001, when they defeated the Raptors in a seven-game semifinal series. That year, Philadelphia advanced all the way to the NBA Finals, where they were beaten in five games by the Los Angeles Lakers. Toronto is a six-point favorite in the latest Sixers vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 209. Before making any Raptors vs. Sixers picks of your own, you should see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows this is the fifth time in franchise history that the Raptors will play a decisive Game 7 and their third time hosting it. Toronto is 2-2 in those games. The Raptors have the edge over Philadelphia, winning four of the six playoff games all-time in Toronto. The Raptors, who lead the all-time regular-season series 54-38, won three of the four meetings during the season, including both games at home. Toronto has won 21 of the last 24 regular-season games against the 76ers and 24 of the last 30 overall.

Kawhi Leonard has been on fire in the NBA Playoffs 2019. He is averaging 33.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in the series, including 45 points in Game 1 and 39 in Game 4, both victories. He had 29 points and 12 rebounds in Game 6, his third consecutive double-double and the 23rd playoff double-double overall. Defensively, the Raptors have bottled up 76ers' big man Joel Embiid, holding him to 17 points or fewer in all but one game of the series.

But just because Toronto has dominated Philadelphia on its home court doesn't guarantee it will cover the Raptors vs. 76ers spread on Sunday.

That's because the 76ers have gotten strong play from guard Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 23 points and 7.3 rebounds in the series, including 30 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2. Butler scored 25 points in Game 6, his ninth career playoff game and fourth of the 2019 NBA Playoffs with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Also coming up big when Philadelphia needed it the most was guard Ben Simmons, who scored 21 points in Game 6.

Statistically, the 76ers also have the edge in several key categories, including average points (110.4 to 104.6), total points in the paint (544 to 476), total second-chance points (170 to 109), average rebounds (49.2 to 41.2) and average assists (25.2 to 23).

