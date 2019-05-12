NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, top picks, Game 7 predictions from proven model on 85-60 roll

The 2019 NBA Playoffs heat up on Sunday as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 7 p.m. ET. It's been a back-and-forth series, with Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors going punch-for-punch with Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and the Sixers. Simmons was particularly clutch in Game 6 with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and eight rebounds as the Sixers won by 11 to force Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs 2019. But now they go back to Toronto, where Leonard has been especially effective. Toronto is favored by 6.5 in the current Raptors vs. Sixers odds after the spread opened at seven. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210.5 after falling as low as 207. Before you make your Raptors vs. Sixers picks, listen to the NBA playoff predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 30 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 30 on a strong 85-60 run.

The model has dialed in on Sixers vs. Raptors. It's leaning over.

The model knows the Raptors, the 2-seed in the East, have advanced past the first round in each of the past four seasons, but are looking to reach the conference finals for the first time since losing in six games to the Cavaliers in 2016. Forward Pascal Siakam has been a key to Toronto's playoff success, scoring at least 20 points in five of the six games in the series against Philadelphia. Guard Kyle Lowry had 20 points in Game 2 and 19 more in Game 5.

Statistically, the Raptors have the edge over the 76ers in a number of categories, including points off turnovers (212 to 168), 3-point percentage (.335 to .331), free throw percentage (.817 to .786) and points allowed (96.5 to 106.9). Defensively, Toronto has held Joel Embiid to at least 10 points under his average in all but one game and limited forward Tobias Harris to 13.8 points per game in the series.

But just because Toronto has dominated Philadelphia on its home court doesn't guarantee it will cover the Raptors vs. 76ers spread on Sunday.

Entering Sunday's elimination game, the model has taken into account that the Sixers, while regularly overvalued against the spread during the regular season, have been undervalued in the 2019 NBA Playoffs by oddsmakers. The 76ers are 7-4 against the spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 thus far and have already covered three times on the road -- twice against Brooklyn and once earlier in this series against the Raptors.

If Philadelphia is going to cover again in Game 7, it will need to rely on its balanced attack. Leonard has dominated the series for Toronto, but Embiid, Butler, Simmons and Harris give Philadelphia more options overall. Toronto is also just 33-43-1 against the spread as a favorite this season.

The Raptors are 33-43-1 against the spread as a favorite this season.