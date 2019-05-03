NBA Playoffs 2019: Some Warriors players think Rockets' James Harden is exaggerating eye injury, report says
The pettiness in this series is reaching all-time highs
One of the master foul manipulators in the league, Rockets guard James Harden is known for embellishing contact on the court. Now, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, some of the Golden State Warriors think Harden is embellishing injuries -- specifically the eye injury Harden suffered in the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2. Appearing on Yahoo's The Spin, Haynes had this to say:
"There's a few players in that locker room that's not buying the whole James Harden's eye being extremely hurt. They were talking about some of the shots he was shooting during the game, then he gets to the free throw line and he's squinting like he can't see it."
Harden suffered a lacerated left eyelid after Warriors forward Draymond Green accidentally poked him when they were going after a rebound, and after the game said he "barely could see." Harden reportedly saw an eye doctor as soon as the team returned to Houston, and all indications are that his vision problems should be clear by Game 3 on Saturday.
The Warriors apparently believe they were clear before that.
The ongoing pettiness between these two teams aside, there is a series going on, and the Rockets are facing a must-win situation in Game 3. The chances of them coming back to win even down 2-0 are less that seven percent, historically speaking. Coming back from a 3-0 hole would be a pipe dream.
