NBA Playoffs 2019: Spurs vs. Nuggets odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Denver Nuggets, the team with the second-best record in the Western Conference during the regular season, look to turn around their road fortunes and regain control of their Western Conference first-round series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs with the No. 7 seed San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets, who had to rally from a big second-half deficit to win Game 2 and earn a split of the first two games of the series at home, now must find a way to beat the Spurs on the road. San Antonio has won 13 in a row against Denver on its home court. Thursday's Game 3 tipoff from AT&T Center in San Antonio is set for 9 p.m. ET. San Antonio has won 16 of the last 17 home games against the Nuggets and is is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 212.

The Spurs have dominated the Nuggets throughout the years and hold a 118-69 edge in the all-time regular-season series. They also hold a 21-7 advantage in playoff games, having won five of the previous six series. San Antonio holds several statistical advantages over Denver as well, and is ranked first in the league in free-throw percentage (.819) and 3-point percentage (.392) and second in field goal percentage (.478).

LaMarcus Aldridge (21.3 ppg) had 24 points in a Game 2 loss to the Nuggets and averaged 22.3 points against Denver during the regular season. Also dominant has been DeMar DeRozen (21.2 ppg), who is averaging 24.5 points in the series, including 31 points in Game 2.

But just because San Antonio has had Denver's number on its home court doesn't guarantee it will cover the Spurs vs. Nuggets spread Thursday in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

That's because the Nuggets have shown resilience. After losing Game 1 and trailing by 19 in Game 2, Denver rallied to outscore the Spurs 39-23 in the final 12 minutes for a 114-105 victory. The Nuggets, second in the league in assists (27.4), dished out 29 in Game 2. Denver had 41 in an April 3 win over San Antonio and has won 32 of its last 38 games when handing out 30 or more assists in a game.

Three Nuggets players have been red hot against the Spurs. Jamal Murray (18.2 ppg) is averaging 20.5 points in the series, including 24 points in Game 2, while Gary Harris (12.9 ppg) is averaging 21.5 points, including 23 in Game 2. Paul Millsap (12.6 ppg) had 20 points in Game 2 and is averaging 16 points in the series.

