NBA Playoffs 2019: Spurs vs. Nuggets odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Denver Nuggets find themselves on the ropes entering Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets, the No. 2 seed in the conference, trail the best-of-seven series 2-1, and can't afford another loss to the Spurs, who have dominated them on their home court. Saturday's tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Spurs have won 14 consecutive home games against the Nuggets, last losing to them 99-94 on March 4, 2012. San Antonio is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 211. Before making any Spurs vs. Nuggets picks of your own, you need to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Spurs vs. Nuggets. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Spurs' home and playoff domination of the Nuggets continued with a 118-108 Game 3 victory on Thursday. San Antonio is now 22-7 against Denver in the playoffs, winning five of the previous six playoff series. San Antonio has also won 17 of its last 18 home games against the Nuggets. Guard Derrick White, who is averaging 23 points in the series, came up huge again and scored a game-high 36 points in Game 3.

DeMar DeRozen is also a big reason why the Spurs are in control of the series. DeRozen is averaging 24.7 points in the series, including 31 in Game 2 and 25 in Game 3. Rebounding has also been key to San Antonio's success. The Spurs are out-rebounding the Nuggets 47.3 to 41.3 on average in the series, with LaMarcus Aldridge leading the way. He's collected 27 rebounds in three games, including 11 in Game 3.

But just because San Antonio has been dominant at home doesn't mean it will cover the Spurs vs. Nuggets spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Saturday.

That's because Denver always has a chance due to its defense. The Nuggets ranked among the top teams in several defensive categories during the regular season, including first in opponents' rebounds (42.5) and opponents' 3-point field goal percentage (33.9) and sixth in points allowed (106.7). The Nuggets are also effective at sharing the rock and are third in the playoffs in assists at 28.3 per game.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Spurs spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,500 on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.