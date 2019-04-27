NBA Playoffs 2019: Spurs vs. Nuggets odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from model on 84-57 roll

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, with tipoff from the Pepsi Center set for 10 p.m. ET. This is the only first round matchup in the 2019 NBA Playoffs that has gone the distance, as this pesky San Antonio team has pushed Denver all the way to Game 7. The Spurs took Game 6 in convincing fashion, beating the Nuggets by 17 on the back of 51 combined points from Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. Denver is listed as a six-point home favorite, while the over-under for total point scored is 209 in the latest Spurs vs Nuggets odds. Before you make any Spurs vs. Nuggets picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 84-57 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Spurs vs. Nuggets. We can tell you it's leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of how important home court advantage is for the Nuggets. Two of Denver's three wins in the series have come at home, and it boasted the NBA's best home record during the regular season at 34-7. The Nuggets also have a sterling 61.4 percent cover rate at the Pepsi Center, the second-best home number in the NBA.

Jokic also boats better numbers in Denver, as he averaged 21 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists at home this season, as opposed to 19 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists on the road. The Spurs have had no answer for the Joker in this series either. He is coming off a 43-point performance in Game 6, and his averages for the series sit at 24 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists on 53 percent shooting.

Just because Denver has been stellar on their home floor doesn't mean it'll cover the Spurs vs. Nuggets spread in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs 2019.

The model is also well aware that this is a gritty San Antonio team with more playoff experience than the Nuggets. San Antonio has already taken one game in Denver in the series, and the veteran leadership of Aldridge, DeRozan, and Rudy Gay might be enough to get them another on Saturday.

The X-factor in this one could be the play of San Antonio's budding star point guard, Derrick White. He has had an up-and-down first taste of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, highlighted by a commanding 36-point performance that gave San Antonio an important Game 3 victory. He also has played excellent defense on Jamal Murray throughout the series.



So who wins Spurs vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.