NBA Playoffs 2019: Steph Curry, Draymond Green lead Warriors to another big comeback win over Trail Blazers in Game 3

After the Golden State Warriors defended home court and took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals, the Portland Trail Blazers needed a big response in Game 3 at home. They delivered one in the first half, but couldn't sustain the effort and were overwhelmed in the second half, as the Warriors secured a 110-99 win to go up 3-0 in the series.

The Blazers made a lineup change to start Game 3, inserting Meyers Leonard into the starting lineup for Enes Kanter. It turned out to be a brilliant move by head coach Terry Stotts, as Leonard provided a big boost on both ends of the floor. At halftime, he had as many buckets as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined and was instrumental in the Blazers going into the break up 13 points.

But in what should come as little surprise, relying on Leonard to carry the offense wasn't sustainable for the Blazers, and the Warriors soon got themselves back into the game. They ended the third quarter on a 22-6 run to take the lead heading into the fourth. They never trailed again, and pulled away in the final few minutes.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 36 points, while Draymond Green put together another postseason masterpiece with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals. For the Blazers, Lillard and McCollum struggled once again, combining for 42 points on 38 shots.

