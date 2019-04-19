NBA Playoffs 2019: Thunder vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated their regular-season matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers. But the clubs have reversed roles in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, as Portland takes a 2-0 lead into Game 3 on Friday night. Tipoff from Chesapeake Energy Arena is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The sixth-seeded Thunder won all four matchups with the third-seeded Blazers during the regular season. But Oklahoma City returns home facing a 2-0 deficit after Portland used superior execution and playmaking to win the first two games in the best-of-seven series. The Blazers used a dominant third quarter to blow open a tight Game 2 and roll to a 114-94 victory behind 33 points from CJ McCollum. Oklahoma City is a 7.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 221.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds. Before you make your Thunder vs. Blazers picks, check out the NBA playoff predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Game 3 of Thunder vs. Blazers. We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it has also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50 percent of the time. That selection is available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Thunder are likely to play with a sense of desperation as they look to avoid a dreaded 3-0 deficit in their quest to protect their home court and even the series by winning the next two games.

Oklahoma City already laments missed opportunities, particularly in Game 1. The Thunder cut a double-digit deficit to one in the final three minutes. But they were unable to get needed defensive stops late, and Damian Lillard hit a key 3-pointer to extend Portland's cushion. The Blazers hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the 104-99 win. The Thunder also competed well for the first half of Game 2 and went into the intermission tied. But their cold shooting spelled their doom in the second half and Portland heated up on its way to a 60-40 scoring edge over the final two quarters.

Even with their backs against the wall, they are far from assured of covering the Thunder vs. Blazers spread on Friday in the NBA Playoffs 2019 against a Portland club that is eager to wipe away recent postseason failures.

The Blazers were swept in the first round in each of the past two seasons, foiled by their lack of execution in close games. They have turned the corner in large part because of the play of Lillard and McCollum, one of the NBA's top backcourt duos.

In Game 2, the guards combined for 62 points on 22-of-43 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. They also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The Blazers have hit 42 percent from 3-point range through the first two games.

Who wins Game 3 of Blazers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Thunder spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model that's up more than $3,500 on top-rated NBA picks this season.