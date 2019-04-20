NBA Playoffs 2019: Thunder vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from proven model on 77-62 roll

The Portland Trail Blazers were swept out of the first round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. Now, they are in position to possibly present the Oklahoma City Thunder with the same fate in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Portland brings a 2-0 lead into Game 3 on Friday night as the best-of-seven series shifts to Oklahoma City. Tipoff from Chesapeake Energy Arena is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder won all four regular-season matchups against Portland but have been unable to get any traction so far in this first-round playoff series. Portland's dynamic backcourt of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard have been the difference as the Blazers won back-to-back games at the Moda Center. Oklahoma City won both regular-season contests at home by nine points each. Oklahoma City is an eight-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 221 in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds. Before you lock in your Thunder vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA playoff predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has accounted for the fact that the Thunder have still been competitive despite atrocious perimeter shooting. When at peak efficiency, their perimeter threat serves as a safeguard against opposing defensive units collapsing too much on drives by Russell Westbrook and Paul George. But through the first two games, Oklahoma City is just 10-of-61 (16.4 percent) from 3-point range, well below its season mark of 34.4 percent.

The Thunder also have seen some solid production from their role players. Center Steven Adams has 33 points and 18 rebounds through the first two games. Reserve Nerlens Noel has added 16 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes of play. There's a chance the change in venue could impact the Thunder's defensive efficiency. Oklahoma City's defense held Portland to less than 43 percent shooting from the field in both regular-season meetings at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Even so, OKC is far from assured of covering the Thunder vs. Blazers spread on Friday in the NBA Playoffs 2019 against a Portland club that is eager to wipe away recent postseason failures.

The Blazers were swept in the first round in each of the past two seasons, foiled by their lack of execution in close games. They have turned the corner in large part because of the play of Lillard and McCollum, one of the NBA's top backcourt duos.

In Game 2, the guards combined for 62 points on 22-of-43 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. They also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The Blazers have hit 42 percent from 3-point range through the first two games.

