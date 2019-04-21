NBA Playoffs 2019: Thunder vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business at home on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Now the Blazers hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series as the teams meet for Game 4 in OKC on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. It's been a back-and-forth showdown between star guards Damian Lillard of the Blazers and Russell Westbrook of the Thunder, as the two combined for 64 points in Game 3. Sportsbooks list Oklahoma City as a 5.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds. Before you make any Thunder vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Thunder vs. Blazers. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that hits in more than 60 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model knows Westbrook heated up at home on Friday. The All-Star point guard had 33 points and 11 assists, hit 4-of-6 from the 3-point line and nailed the clutch shots down the stretch to keep Portland outside of striking distance.

But it isn't just him. Role players Terrance Ferguson, Jerami Grant and Dennis Schroder combined to hit nine 3-pointers and score 44 points. Meanwhile, Paul George (shoulder) continues to get healthier. He still had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in Game 3. When the role players step up, OKC is not your typical No. 6 seed.

But just because Oklahoma City is back home on Sunday and Westbrook is heating up doesn't mean it'll cover the Thunder vs. Blazers spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

Lillard was nearly as impressive as Westbrook in Game 3, scoring 32 points with six assists. He logged 25 of his points in the third quarter.

Portland is by no means a one-man show. CJ McCollum is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in this series, while Enes Kanter has been a much-needed presence in the post, producing 15 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The defense was a letdown in Game 3, but held the Thunder to just 99 and 94 points in the opening two games.

Who wins Game 4 of Blazers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Thunder spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model that's up more than $3,500 on top-rated NBA picks this season.