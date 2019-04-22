NBA Playoffs 2019: Thunder vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from proven model on 77-62 roll

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference series on Friday, but the Blazers still hold a 2-1 advantage in the NBA Playoffs 2019 as the teams meet again at Chesapeake Energy Arena for Game 4. Sunday's tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET. Despite Friday's loss, Damian Lillard and the Blazers have still won 13 of their last 16 games. Russell Westbrook and OKC are hot, too, having won five in a row to end the regular season before dropping the opening two games in Portland. Oklahoma City is favored by 5.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 222. Before locking in any Blazers vs. Thunder picks or any NBA predictions for Sunday, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model takes into account how OKC's shot straightened out after a pair of horrid efforts in the two losses at Portland. After going 10-of-61 on threes (16.4 percent) in the two losses, the Thunder returned home and lit the net on fire, going 15-of-29 (51.7 percent). Westbrook found his own shot and out-dueled Lillard in OKC as well, with 33 points and 11 assists.

OKC covered the spread in five of the seven matchups with Portland this season. The Thunder have also covered four home games in a row, while the Blazers are just 1-4 against the number in their last five on the road.

But just because Oklahoma City is back home on Sunday and Westbrook is heating up doesn't mean it'll cover the Thunder vs. Blazers spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

Lillard was nearly as impressive as Westbrook in Game 3, scoring 32 points with six assists. He logged 25 of his points in the third quarter.

Portland is by no means a one-man show. CJ McCollum is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in this series, while Enes Kanter has been a much-needed presence in the post, producing 15 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The defense was a letdown in Game 3, but held the Thunder to just 99 and 94 points in the opening two games.

