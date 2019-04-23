NBA Playoffs 2019: Thunder vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from proven model on 84-57 run

The Portland Trail Blazers will attempt to close out their first-round playoff series on Tuesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 5 of this series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET from the Moda Center. The third-seeded Blazers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs each of the past two years, but now appear poised to shed that trend and stick sixth-seeded Oklahoma City with an early exit. Portland used a strong second half and stifling defense down the stretch to beat the Thunder on Sunday night in Oklahoma City and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Portland is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 219 in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds. Before you set your Thunder vs. Blazers picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Trail Blazers will be hungry to close out the series amid one of the most advantageous home-court environments in the NBA. They went 32-9 at the Moda Center during the regular season and also won the first two games of this playoff series on their home court.

Portland is seeking its first playoff series victory since 2016 and just its second of this decade. History is on its side too, as teams that lead a series 3-1 and play Game 5 at home are 162-3 all-time.

The Blazers broke open a tight game with a dominant third quarter in Game 4 behind a breakout performance from Damian Lillard, who has scored 40 points combined in the third quarters of the past two games. He entered the week with a 28.8 playoff scoring average, tied with Kevin Durant of Golden State for the league lead.

Still, Portland is far from a sure thing to cover the Blazers vs. Thunder spread against an OKC team that won all four regular-season matchups, including a pair of wins in Portland.

Oklahoma City won Game 3 on Friday and has been competitive into the second half in each of the three losses. But the Thunder's inability to generate perimeter scoring has been a liability throughout the series. However, they have rediscovered their touch, hitting 25 three-pointers in the last two games, including 15 in their Game 3 victory.

Paul George helped pick up the slack for a struggling Russell Westbrook in Game 4 and finished with a game-high 32 points. He also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Oklahoma City also received need production from its reserves, who contributed 32 points. Dennis Schroder led the way with 17 points and three rebounds.

