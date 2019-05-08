NBA Playoffs 2019: To slow down Warriors, Rockets have picked up the pace

The Houston Rockets are so slow that their name isn't appropriate anymore. "I would be surprised that I'm coaching like this," Mike D'Antoni told Bleacher Report's Howard Beck about a year ago, looking back at his time with the seven-seconds-or-less Phoenix Suns. As most of the league is even more obsessed with running and gunning than those Suns were, the Rockets have gone the other way: In D'Antoni's three seasons, they've fallen from third in pace to 14th and, with James Harden pushing iso-ball to its limit in terms of volume and efficiency, 27th.

Which is why it was notable to hear Chris Paul talking about speeding things up. After the Rockets tied their second-round series with the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the point guard said they had watched tape from last year's conference finals and determined that they needed to step on the gas.

"Make or miss, we have to push the ball," Paul told reporters. "And that's what I know I try to make a conscious effort to do. When you got guys like Austin [Rivers], you got Eric [Gordon], if we get the ball out quick and kick it up to them, I don't care what the matchups are, they're tough. They're tough. We know we're an iso team also, but at the same time, If we get the ball up the court and put pressure on them, then that's when we're at our best."

Paul said he talked to teammate P.J. Tucker about this. You still sometimes hear analysts say that you can't get in a track meet with the Warriors and should instead try to turn each game into an ugly, physical affair. That false binary should have been trashed in 2016, though, when Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was roasted for saying they needed to run at Golden State in the NBA Finals -- and it eventually worked.

The trick is to take advantage of openings to run without creating a free-flowing atmosphere on the other end. The Rockets indeed want to get the Warriors out of rhythm, tire them out and play tough defense. But they also want to attack them when they're at their most vulnerable.

"They're putting pressure on us," Tucker told reporters. "They're doing it. They get it out, they're pushing it. So it's tough to get back on defense and have to guard that. Steph [Curry] comes down and he hits a 3 -- if we turn around, take it out quick and turn right back and go right back at them, that's hard, I don't care who it is. Especially, you gotta come back and guard Eric Gordon, you gotta to take him off the 3 and keep him from going to the rim, it's tough. And it's tough to load up because we got guys that can shoot on the weak side."

Early in the series, Houston did not emphasize this. According to Cleaning The Glass, it didn't score a single point on a transition play off a live rebound in Game 1. Here is a typical jog down the floor after a stop:

There are plenty of benefits to the Rockets' deliberate, isolation-based approach. In essence, they tell their opponents that they will never let them off the hook. Harden is one of the best one-on-one players in NBA history, and the Warriors go into every game knowing that the ball will be in his hands possession after possession. Poor defenders are targeted relentlessly, and Harden has seen every type of team defense. Sometimes, though, Houston is so focused on its halfcourt game plan that it ends up letting its opponent off the hook in a different way. Here, the Rockets did actually run, and they had a 5-on-4 because Kevin Durant had fallen down, but Harden missed a wide-open Iman Shumpert as he danced with the ball against Stephen Curry:

Houston has increased its percentage of plays in transition in each game since the series opener, despite Golden State's turnovers decreasing. According to Cleaning The Glass, 27 percent of the Rockets' live rebounds led to transition plays on Monday. This is not an enormous number, but it's more than double what it was in Game 1. And while the Warriors ran more often, Houston ran more effectively, scoring 133.3 points per 100 possessions in transition.

The Rockets' strategy was clear early in Game 4 when Tucker hustled for a long rebound and sprinted to the rim …

…and Paul ran off a made basket and launched a 3 with 21 on the shot clock:

Those shots didn't go in, but Houston kept going. Gerald Green, Shumpert and Rivers all made 3s as a result of pushing the ball in the first half:

In Game 5 on Wednesday, you should not expect the Rockets' offense to morph into a fluid symphony of activity. When the Golden State's defense is set, they know what they want to do, and it involves an unholy amount of dribbling while shooters stand around spacing the floor. They also know, however, that they need every edge they can get. Against a team this smart and versatile, they can't afford to let opportunities pass them by.