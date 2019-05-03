NBA Playoffs 2019: Trail Blazers have the conference finals in sight, thanks to the comeback nobody will remember

With 8:35 remaining in the third quarter of their regular-season finale vs. Sacramento, the Blazers trailed by 25 points. Earlier in the game they had trailed by as many as 28. They didn't care. They had no interest in winning the game from the start. Only six players played the entire game. They sat all their regulars and went with a starting lineup of Meyers Leonard, Skal Labissiere, Jake Layman, Gary Trent Jr. and G-league call-up Anfernee Simons, all of which played 40-plus minutes.

The Blazers had secured at least the No. 4 seed with a win over the Lakers the previous night, but they needed a win over the Kings to end up No. 3. By the time the fourth quarter started, they had Sacramento's lead down to 15, at which point they went on an 18-4 run. When it was all said and done, this band of NBA nobodies that had, effectively, been sent to slaughter, had completed what will perhaps go down as one of the most important comebacks in franchise history that almost nobody outside Portland will remember.

Blazers 136, Kings 131.

You might be wondering: Why were the Blazers trying to lose that final game? Why wouldn't they value the higher seed? It's a good question, and they'll tell you the answer was rest. And that was surely part of it. But don't think for a second it wasn't also a blatant attempt to manipulate their preferred first-round matchup. I once had a source tell me about a team he was with holding a meeting down the stretch of the regular season, a team vote essentially, to decide between winning for a higher seed and losing for a lower seed.

You can talk all you want about honoring the game and playing to win and all that, but matchups matter. In the NBA, they matter more than almost anything. And the Blazers, though they would never admit this publicly, clearly preferred the No. 4 seed over the No. 3 seed because, at the time, they clearly preferred a first-round matchup with the Utah Jazz, who were seeded No. 5, over the Thunder, who were seeded No. 6 and had swept the Blazers 4-0 in the regular season.

It's understandable, but only if you're thinking short term. Given how much flack the Blazers caught for getting swept out of the first round last season, merely avoiding the same fate this season was clearly the very conservative priority. Just get out of the first round. Anything after that would be gravy. As such, the Blazers tried to screw with basketball fate to manipulate the matchup they wanted in the first round. It didn't happen, and you can bet they're quietly breathing a sigh of relief.

For starters, in hindsight, Utah would've been a tough matchup for them without Jusuf Nurkic. OKC wasn't bringing a Rudy Gobert to the table. But OK, let's say the Blazers beat the Jazz the same as they beat the Thunder. We never would've gotten that Damian Lillard game-winner, but so be it. Results are results. The Blazers are in the second round anyway.

But now, as the No. 3 seed, they're playing the Denver Nuggets. As the No. 4 seed, they'd be playing the Golden State Warriors as we speak, and I think we can all agree how that series would be going. Maybe the Nuggets beat Portland and it all comes out in the wash, a second-round exit either way. But Portland is tied 1-1 with Denver and has stolen home-court advantage with the series shifting to the Moda Center for Games 3 and 4. A conference finals berth is right in the Blazers' crosshairs.

And, man, would that be huge for that franchise. After losing Jusuf Nurkic, most people completely wrote this team off. A first-round exit could've easily meant wholesale changes. Terry Stotts and Neil Olshey could've been goners. Who knows, maybe they finally give up on the small backcourt of Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Now they suddenly look like they're one piece away. Hell, they find a way past Denver, and they might be one injury to a Warriors player away from a Finals berth.

This whole screwing with your seeding on purpose is risky business. It's not that it's not smart in some cases. Had it been reversed and the Blazers could've avoided Golden State in the second round by losing that final game to Sacramento, I would've said go for it, just don't even show up. Your particular path in the playoffs makes a huge difference, especially in this year's Western Conference where the margin between every team outside of Golden State was, and remains, razor thin.

But that wasn't the case. The Blazers needed a win on that final night to avoid Golden State in the second round, and they flat out tried to lose. And they got away with it. Anfernee Simons scored 37 points that night. He hit three huge 3-pointers during that fourth-quarter comeback. He's a rookie. He came straight out of high school. And next to Damian Lillard, he might have as much to do with this potential conference finals run as any other Blazers player.

"To have all the young guys come in and secure the third seed, it felt good," Simons said after that game. "All of us felt good about that."

If the Blazers make it to the conference finals, forget feeling good. They ought to build a statue of the guy.