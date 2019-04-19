NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors complained to league about Patrick Beverley's defense on Kevin Durant, per report

Patrick Beverley is clearly getting to the Golden State Warriors.

Beverley has been getting under the skin of All-Star forward Kevin Durant throughout the first-round series between the Clippers and Warriors, as the two were even ejected for jawing with each other at the end of Game 1. But while Beverley has been lauded for his defensive efforts and intensity, the Warriors apparently don't think that everything that he's been doing on that end of the floor is legal.

According to a report from Fox Sports' Nick Wright, the Warriors sent in a tape to the NBA league office complaining about illegal defense by Beverley.

"The Warriors team — the organization — sent the NBA a bunch of clips leading up to Game 3 of what they think is Patrick Beverley holding, clutching, grabbing… pushing."

Durant referred to Beverley as a "pest" prior to Game 3 on Thursday night, and expressed some exasperation with the Clippers' style of defense.

"They're playing a gimmick defense which has been working," Durant said of the Clippers. "Top-locking everything on the perimeter, so guys are not even looking at the 3-point line, they're just forcing guys inside the 3-point line. So for us, when I get the ball in my spots, I got a pest, Patrick Beverley, who is up underneath me -- who I can definitely shoot over the top and score every time if it's a one-on-one situation.

"But we got a guy that's dropping and helping, and then we got another guy that's just sitting on me, waiting for me to dribble the basketball. If I put the basketball on the floor, I can probably make 43 percent of my shots if I shoot 'em like that. But that's not really gonna do nothing for us with the outcome of the game, 'cause we got a nice flow, everybody's touching the rock, everybody's shooting and scoring."

Though Durant was clearly frustrated by Beverley, Warriors veteran center Andrew Bogut gave him credit for his tenacity.

"Give him credit," Bogut of Beverley. "He's not the most skilled guy in the world, he's not the best shooter in the world, but the dude's grinded out an NBA career. He started out in Europe. I can't hate on him that much. He's fighting for his livelihood and that's the way he plays."

It's not unheard of for teams to go to the league office with complaints, but that doesn't mean that they are always acted on. It will be interesting to see if the league sees any issues with Beverley's play.