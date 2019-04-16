NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins exits Game 2 vs. Clippers with quad injury; to undergo MRI
The former All-Star center suffered the injury while diving for a loose ball
This is the last thing the Golden State Warriors wanted to see.
Just several minutes into their Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins suffered an apparent quad injury when he dove for a loose ball on this play:
According to the team, Cousins will undergo an MRI on his quad on Tuesday -- meaning at the very least that he won't return to Game 2.
We all know Cousins' injury history as he was shelved for a full year due to an Achilles' tear before making his return this past January. While his new injury isn't to his Achilles, The Athletic's Anthony Slater points out why this injury could be concerning for Cousins and the Warriors.
Cousins struggled drastically in Game 1 -- his NBA playoff debut after missing the postseason during the first eight years of his career. The former All-Star center posted just nine points and nine rebounds on 4-of-12 shooting from the field in just 21 minutes of playing time.
Head coach Steve Kerr had predicted that Cousins would bounce back as this series progressed -- something that is now an uncertainty with this latest injury.
Via CBS San Francisco:
"The playoffs are different because the strategy really becomes a much bigger deal," Kerr said. "Teams are ready for you…It's all about adjusting and adapting. DeMarcus will learn. I think he'll adapt really well to how teams are playing him and playing Draymond (Green), but we have to do it as a team too and that's what the film sessions are for. What our practices are for."
"But I'm very confident that he'll be in a better space as this thing goes and he feels it."
We'll update you regarding the severity of Cousins' injury as soon as more information becomes available following his MRI exam.
