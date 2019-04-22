NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors' Klay Thompson says breakout performance in Game 4 powered by taking a dip in the ocean

They say water is the source of life, and apparently, it's also the source of Klay Thompson's jumper. The Golden State Warriors' sharpshooter attributed his breakout performance of the playoffs in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon to a weekend swim he took in the Pacific Ocean.

Thompson hit his first seven shots en route to a 32-point performance as the Warriors beat the Clippers, 113-105 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. Then afterward praised the ocean's ability to "reset my mind." Via ESPN:

"I didn't think I had bad games, but I didn't have any big games," Thompson said of his early series performance. "I told Jonas [Jerebko on Saturday] -- we went to the beach and played some volleyball -- I'm like, 'Yo, I'm just going to jump in the ocean, and I just know that will reset my mind.' And it worked. I don't know if I'm going to jump [in the water] up north [in the Bay Area] because it's freezing, but it's something I'll definitely contemplate if I don't shoot the ball that well the rest of the year. But hopefully that doesn't happen."

His backcourt partner, Steph Curry, agreed, and shed some more light on Thompson's experience.

"It's the home cookin'," Curry said. "I know the Pacific Ocean is undefeated. He got his feet wet [Saturday], walked in the hotel with a wet T-shirt, with his shades on. A typical Klay type of vibe. I just had a smile on my face when I saw him because I knew what that meant. It was nice for him to show out like he did. We needed every bit of it, for sure."

This is just the latest example of Klay being Klay. Whether it's casually swigging beer after a win, or talking to a local news station about scaffolding, the guy is an incredible interview. But hey, maybe he's on to something. In the first three games of the series, Thompson scored just 41 points and had made only 4-of-12 attempts from 3-point land. On Sunday, Thompson nearly eclipsed those numbers in Game 4 alone, putting up 32 points and knocking down six triples.

But while the Pacific Ocean may have fixed his jumper, it apparently didn't fix Thompson's style. After the win, he broke out a ridiculous vest and sunglasses combination to do his interviews.

Welp, Klay Thompson has the shades on 😎 pic.twitter.com/ErJ6f0j287 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) April 21, 2019

Once he figures out something to unlock that aspect of his game, he'll truly be unstoppable.