NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors' Stephen Curry suffers apparent ankle injury in Game 6 vs. Clippers, heads to locker room
Curry stayed in the game after the injury but later went to the locker room
In the first quarter of Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors received an early scare. After defending Clippers guard Landry Shamet on a back cut, Curry came up limping with an apparent ankle injury.
Curry remained in the game for a few minutes, then remained on the bench after checking out, but later made his way to the Warriors locker room, presumably to get the injury checked out and possibly worked on. Curry returned to the bench at the start of the second quarter.
We'll provide updates as more information becomes available.
