NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors' Stephen Curry suffers apparent ankle injury in Game 6 vs. Clippers, heads to locker room

In the first quarter of Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors received an early scare. After defending Clippers guard Landry Shamet on a back cut, Curry came up limping with an apparent ankle injury.

Uh oh. Steph Curry rolled his right ankle pic.twitter.com/LL1lbV44SF — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 27, 2019

Curry remained in the game for a few minutes, then remained on the bench after checking out, but later made his way to the Warriors locker room, presumably to get the injury checked out and possibly worked on. Curry returned to the bench at the start of the second quarter.

We'll provide updates as more information becomes available.