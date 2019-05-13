NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Portland Trail Blazers look to continue their surprising run through the 2019 NBA Playoffs when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. It's a 9 p.m. ET tipoff from Oracle Arena. While the defending champs are favored to advance, the Blazers actually have won four of the last six meetings. Golden State is expected to be without Kevin Durant (calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (quad) on Tuesday, while Portland's Rodney Hood (knee) is questionable. Bookmakers list Golden State as an eight-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Blazers odds, with the over-under for total points set at 218.5. Before you make any Warriors vs. Blazers picks or NBA playoff predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model is well aware of how well Golden State has played without Durant, who is officially listed as day-to-day and expected to miss at least the first two games. Durant went down in Game 5 versus Houston; the Warriors not only held on to win at home, they also went to Houston and eliminated the Rockets, 118-113, behind Stephen Curry's 33-point second-half explosion. Curry averaged 29 points in those two games, while Klay Thompson scored 27 in each.

Although they're banged-up, the Warriors have been resting since Friday, while Portland had to travel to Denver for Game 7 on Sunday. Now the Blazers remain on the road, having had little time to prepare.

But just because the Splash Brothers have regained their form doesn't mean Golden State covers the Warriors vs. Blazers spread in Game 1.

The Blazers bring their own dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, and you can argue they've outplayed Curry and Thompson thus far in the NBA Playoffs 2019. McCollum was unstoppable on Sunday in Denver, shooting 17-of-29 for 37 points with nine rebounds in the 100-96 win. He's poured in at least 27 points in six playoff games already. Lillard is averaging 28.4 points in the postseason and has nailed 50 percent of his 3-point tries versus the Warriors this season.

Portland has covered five of the last seven meetings. In the most recent matchup, with Durant, Curry and Thompson all healthy, the Blazers rolled to a shocking 129-107 home win as two-point underdogs.

