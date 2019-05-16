NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Golden State Warriors can take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday when the teams collide in Game 2 in Oakland. In Game 1, the Warriors had a game-high nine three-pointers and 36 points from Steph Curry en route to a 116-94 blowout of the Blazers in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Klay Thompson added 26 points and Golden State didn't trail after the 10:08 mark of the first quarter. Damian Lillard scored 19 points for the Blazers. Tip-off for Game 2 is at 9 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 7.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 218. Before making any Warriors vs. Blazers picks of your own, be sure to see the latest predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that Golden State has a significant edge beyond the three-point arc. During the regular season, the Warriors were third in the league in three-point shooting at 38.5 percent. Meanwhile, the Blazers were below average defending the three; they ranked 20th in the league at 35.9 percent. This mismatch played out in Game 1, with Golden State making 17-of-33 three-pointers (51.5 percent). Curry alone hit 9-of-15 from deep, several coming on uncontested looks.

The model also knows that Curry has torched Portland this season. In three regular season games and Tuesday's playoff game against the Blazers, he has averaged 30.5 points. During the regular season, he averaged 27.3 points.

But just because Golden State won Game 1 does not guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Blazers spread on Thursday.

Portland has the backcourt to compete with Golden State. Lillard and CJ McCollum combined to average 46.8 points during the regular season, just shy of the Warriors' Curry and Thompson (48.8). Even though the Blazers' backcourt struggled on Tuesday, Lillard and McCollum are capable of much more.

In addition, the model knows that Portland already has beaten Golden State twice this season. The Blazers outlasted the Warriors 110-109 in overtime at Oracle Arena on Dec. 27. Then, on Feb. 13 at the Moda Center, Portland whipped Golden State, 129-107. In that game, the Blazers outscored the Warriors, 35-12, in the fourth quarter.

