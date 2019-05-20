NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Golden State Warriors go for the sweep on Monday night when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from the Moda Center. Even without Kevin Durant, the Warriors have won all three games of this series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and only one of them was by single-digits. A win Monday puts the Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fifth year in a row, a feat last achieved by Red Auerbach's Boston Celtics in the 1960s. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been way too much for Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum so far. Because of that, Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 219.5. Before you make any Warriors vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Warriors have been humming this series, even without Durant, the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP. That's because the team has the "Splash Brothers," and they're living up to their name. Curry and Thompson have dominated Blazers counterparts Lillard and McCollum, combining to average 59.3 points. Curry has regained his MVP form without Durant, scoring 36 or 37 points in the three wins over Portland in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

But they're not alone. Golden State's bench has out-produced Portland's by a wide margin, and Draymond Green turned back the clock with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in Saturday's Game 4 win.

Golden State has looked strong so far, but there is no guarantee it will be able to cover the Warriors vs. Blazers spread against a Portland club that has been overlooked all season.

The Trail Blazers may not have put together a complete game, but they rank No. 6 in scoring and went 32-9 at home during the regular season. They also went 2-2 against the Warriors, including the only meeting in this calendar year, a 129-107 home rout on Feb. 13. They lost by 11 at home in Game 3, but the Blazers are on a 4-0 against the spread run following a double-digit defeat.

The season isn't over yet, and Durant won't play in Game 4. Veteran bench-leader Andre Iguodala (calf) may not play either, lessening the depth supremacy of Golden State's bench. And they still have the dynamic Lillard and McCollum, who have yet to reach their combined points average in any game of this series.

