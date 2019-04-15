NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Clippers odds, line, picks, Game 2 predictions from proven model on 76-59 roll

The Los Angeles Clippers hope to salvage a road split in the first two games of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Tipoff for Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Steph Curry set the record for career postseason three-pointers as the top-seeded Warriors rolled to a 121-104 Game 1 victory over the No. 8-seed Clippers in Oakland. The high-intensity opener was marked by six technical fouls and resulted in the fourth-quarter ejections of Warriors star Kevin Durant and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. The Warriors have now won three straight against Los Angeles. Golden State is a 13.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 234 in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds, up from an open of 230.5. Before you make your Clippers vs. Warriors picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 26 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 292-234 record on all top-rated plays, returning more than $4,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering the Week 26 on a strong 76-59 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Game 2 of Warriors vs. Clippers. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it has also generated a very strong point-spread pick that hits over 60 percent of the time. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Curry's record-setting performance in Game 1 deservedly fetched the majority of the headlines. The boisterous crowd erupted with each made three-pointer and the degree of difficulty seemed to increase with each shot. Curry's final trey set the NBA mark for postseason three-pointers (386), a mark previously held by Ray Allen. Curry also had a well-rounded game, finishing with a postseason-best 15 rebounds and seven assists.

The Warriors also were stellar on the defensive end. They blocked 14 shots, with Durant, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala registering three each. They held Los Angeles to 40.4 percent field-goal shooting and created nine steals. They have held the Clippers to 104 points or fewer in the last three meetings.

Still, Golden State is far from assured of covering the Warriors vs. Clippers spread on Monday against a Los Angeles club that has several positives to build on despite the Game 1 defeat in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

Lou Williams had 25 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Montrezl Harrell finished with 26 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a strong playoff debut with 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Danilo Gallinari added 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals. JaMychal Green added 10 points and six boards.

The Clippers also forced 21 turnovers, managed 20 fast-break points and had 24 assists on their 38 field goals.

Who wins Clippers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Warriors spread you should be all over Monday, all from the model that's up more than $4,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.