NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Clippers odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

Coming off their historic Game 2 comeback win at Golden State, the Los Angeles Clippers hope to make it two straight victories in their Western Conference first-round playoff series. They host the Warriors on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET in Game 3 at the Staples Center. Los Angeles appeared headed toward a second straight blowout defeat in the 2019 NBA Playoffs when it embarked on the greatest comeback in NBA postseason history. The Clippers overcame a 31-point deficit in the second half to pull off a dramatic 135-131 victory Monday at Oracle Arena. However, Golden State has won eight of the past nine meetings in this rivalry in Los Angeles. Golden State is an 8.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 234 in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds.

The model knows the Warriors will be eager to regain control of the series after suffering just their third first-round loss in the past five seasons. The defeat came in the most unlikely fashion because the outcome never seemed in doubt until the final minutes. The Warriors took command behind their signature, free-flowing offense that led to a barrage of transition baskets and 3-pointers. They built a 73-50 halftime lead and opened the margin to 31 points toward the end of the third quarter.

That's when Lou Williams and the Clippers took over with a flurry that wrote a new chapter in the NBA postseason record books, and they now return to Los Angeles with the series tied 1-1. Even so, the Warriors shot 53.3 percent from the field, drilled 11 3-pointers and held a 45-38 rebounding edge. Steph Curry led six players in double figures with 29 points, while Kevin Durant added 21.

But Golden State is far from a sure thing to cover the Warriors vs. Clippers spread on Thursday against a team that now has the belief that it can compete with the two-time defending NBA champions in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

For six-plus quarters through the first two games, it appeared the No. 8 seed Clippers were simply overmatched and perhaps on their way to ending a season in which they overachieved with a four-game sweep at the hands of Golden State.

But their comeback started when Williams, their leading scorer, shrugged off a slow start and eventually found a rhythm in which he seemingly couldn't miss. When he wasn't draining 3-pointers or mid-range jumpers, powerful forward Montrezl Harrell was finishing inside with impunity. Williams finished with 36 points and 11 assists, while Harrell hit all nine of his field goals and also hit the game-clinching free throws with 5.1 seconds left. He finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

