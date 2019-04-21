NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Clippers odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Golden State Warriors look to further their stranglehold on their series with the Los Angeles Clippers when they meet in Game 4 of their Western Conference series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff is on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. The Warriors are favored by 9-points, while the over-under for total points scored is 235.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds. The Warriors responded from blowing a big lead to lose Game 2 by demolishing the Clippers 132-105 in Game 3. This series has already been hostile, so be sure to see the Warriors vs. Clippers picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before making your Sunday NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions.

For Sunday's matchup, the model knows that the Clippers will have to continue using their shooting ability to space the floor and attack the basket. The Clippers ranked second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.8 and led the NBA by earning a free-throw attempt roughly once out of every four shots they put up.

Danilo Gallinari, Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley and JaMychal Green all shoot 39.7 percent or better from the 3-point line and the Clippers shot 45.2 percent from beyond the arc as a team in their Game 2 win.

The Warriors effectively addressed the issues that led them to blowing a large lead in Game 2 last time out. Golden State cut its turnovers from 22-12, shot 54.8 percent from the field and held the Clippers to just 37.2 percent shooting and just 21.9 percent from the 3-point line.

After admitting some frustration with Beverley earlier in the series, Kevin Durant exploded for 38 points in the Game 3 win. Look for Golden State to send a message by continuing to run the offense through the 30-year-old superstar again on Sunday.

