NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Clippers odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from projection model on 77-62 run

The Golden State Warriors appeared to right the ship on Thursday night, recovering from a shocking Game 2 collapse to deliver a 132-105 beatdown of the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3. The win gave the Warriors a 2-1 series lead and Sunday provides an opportunity for the defending champions to take control. However, the Clippers have been feisty all season long and they'll be looking to take advantage of a Warriors squad that Steve Kerr admits is sometimes easily distracted. Regardless, Golden State is the 9.5-point favorite on Sunday with the over-under total for points scored at 236 in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds.

For Sunday's matchup, the model knows that the Clippers will have to continue using their shooting ability to space the floor and attack the basket. The Clippers ranked second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.8 and led the NBA by earning a free-throw attempt roughly once out of every four shots they put up.

Danilo Gallinari, Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley and JaMychal Green all shoot 39.7 percent or better from the 3-point line and the Clippers shot 45.2 percent from beyond the arc as a team in their Game 2 win.

However, don't assume that Los Angeles will provide value on the Warriors vs. Clippers spread.

The Warriors have won three of the last four NBA championships because they have more depth and talent than any other team in the league. Even despite losing DeMarcus Cousins to a torn quadricep after Game 2, the Warriors were as efficient as ever on Thursday with Andrew Bogut giving them 25 quality minutes at center.

Bogut had eight points, 14 rebounds and five assists while blocking a shot and collecting a steal. With Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all capable of taking over at any given moment, having willing role players like Bogut is going to be key to Golden State's continued success and it's almost certain to be a big factor again on Sunday.

