NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Clippers odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 84-57 run

The Golden State Warriors look to close out their first-round series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Tipoff from Oracle Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors responded to their home loss in Game 2 with a pair of dominant victories in Los Angeles to take a 3-1 edge. They pulled away from the Clippers for a 113-105 win Sunday at the Staples Center, but the last time these teams met in Oakland, Los Angeles overcame a postseason record 31-point deficit to pull off a stunning 135-131 upset. Golden State is a 14-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 235 in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds. Before you lock in your Clippers vs. Warriors picks, listen to what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money-line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 84-57 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Game 5 of Clippers vs. Warriors in the 2019 NBA Playoffs from every angle, crunched the numbers and generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50 percent of the time. That selection is available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Warriors will be eager to close out their first-round series on their home floor as they await the winner of the Jazz vs. Rockets series. Following their Game 4 victory, Klay Thompson, who scored 32 points, told the media the club was motivated to end the first-round matchup so that its next opponent doesn't gain a potential advantage in rest between games.

Thompson had 27 points in the first half and Kevin Durant scored 19 of his team-high 33 in the first two quarters as the Warriors built a 62-54 halftime lead and subdued the Clippers' hopes of sending the series back to Oakland tied at two.

Still, there's no guarantee that Golden State will cover the Warriors vs. Clippers spread on Wednesday.

Los Angeles appeared on the brink of suffering a second consecutive blowout loss at home when it rallied in the third quarter to take a five-point lead. The Clippers were unable to hold the margin, but remained within striking distance until the final two minutes.

The Clippers also adjusted to the immense defensive attention paid to Lou Williams, the hero of the Game 2 upset with 36 points. Williams was limited to 12 points, but rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took advantage of increased opportunities and scored a team-high 25 points. Patrick Beverley also provided a spark with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Who wins Game 5 of Clippers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Warriors spread you should be all over Wednesday, all from the model that's up more than $3,500 on NBA picks this season.