NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Clippers odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from advanced model on 84-57 roll

The Golden State Warriors had their sights set on a second-round matchup in the 2019 NBA Playoffs with the Houston Rockets. However, the Los Angeles Clippers spoiled those plans, and they will attempt to do so again on Friday in Game 6 of their first-round series. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Staples Center. The Warriors returned home with a 3-1 series lead and were double-digit favorites against the Clippers on Wednesday night as word spread of Houston's series-clinching win over Utah. But the Warriors were stunned by the Clippers, who won at Oracle Arena for the second consecutive time to extend the series. The Warriors swept Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles and will look to advance with a third straight road win. Golden State is a 10-point favorite, up from an open of nine, and the over-under for total points scored is 231.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds. Before you lock in your Warriors vs. Clippers picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Warriors will be determined to end their first-round series in the NBA Playoffs 2019 and avoid the worst-case scenario of a Game 7 at Oracle Arena. After Game 5, Klay Thompson admitted the club was caught looking ahead to the second round and didn't focus enough on closing out the Clippers. Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Thompson combined to score 91 points, but the Warriors were unable to slow down the Clippers' free-flowing offense. Still, they overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead before Lou Williams hit a series of clutch shots to seal the upset.

Even so, the Warriors shot 51 percent combined in their two victories in Los Angeles. They dominated from the outset in a 132-105 victory in Game 3 before holding off a second-half rally in a 113-105 Game 4 victory.

Still, Golden State is far from assured of covering the Warriors vs. Clippers spread.

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers and several players said they were motivated by the widespread narrative that a Golden State victory in Game 5 was a mere formality. The players were already aware of Houston's win over Utah and heard the widespread talk that the Warriors clinching the series was a foregone conclusion. Rivers said he told the team, "Only believe what you believe."

Los Angeles can also take confidence from the fact that it beat Golden State on a night when none of the Warriors' stars played poorly. The Clippers held a 53-43 rebounding edge, a 54-38 advantage in points in the paint and scored 17 points off turnovers. Those numbers suggest their physicality and determination were key factors in the upset.

Los Angeles also had key contributions from role players, as Patrick Beverley scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. JaMychal Green added 15 points and four rebounds.

