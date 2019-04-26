NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Clippers odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from model on 84-57 roll

The Los Angeles Clippers managed another improbable road upset against the Golden State Warriors and extended their first-round playoff series. The clubs meet for Game 6 at the Staples Center on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. On Wednesday night in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, eighth-seeded Los Angeles used another ultra-efficient performance on offense to upset the Warriors for a second straight time at Oracle Arena in the best-of-seven series. The 129-121 victory before a stunned crowd prevented top-seeded Golden State from advancing to the second round and facing the Houston Rockets, who wrapped up their first-round series with a win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. However, the Warriors have won both games in the series at the Staples Center by 35 combined points. Golden State is a 10-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 233 in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds. Before you make your Warriors vs. Clippers picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money-line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 84-57 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Game 6 of Warriors vs. Clippers in the 2019 NBA Playoffs from every angle, crunched the numbers and generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50 percent of the time. That selection is available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Warriors will be determined to end their first-round series in the NBA Playoffs 2019 and avoid the worst-case scenario of a Game 7 at Oracle Arena. After Game 5, Klay Thompson admitted the club was caught looking ahead to the second round and didn't focus enough on closing out the Clippers. Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Thompson combined to score 91 points, but the Warriors were unable to slow down the Clippers' free-flowing offense. Still, they overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead before Lou Williams hit a series of clutch shots to seal the upset.

Even so, the Warriors shot 51 percent combined in their two victories in Los Angeles. They dominated from the outset in a 132-105 victory in Game 3 before holding off a second-half rally in a 113-105 Game 4 victory.

Still, Golden State is far from assured of covering the Warriors vs. Clippers spread.

Most of Game 5 looked like a continuation of the second half of Game 2 in which the Clippers rallied from 31 points down to win 135-131 in the biggest postseason comeback in NBA history. Williams got into a zone in which it seemed he couldn't miss, hitting difficult shots off the drive and also draining perimeter jumpers. He finished with 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added 10 assists. Most of his assists came in pick-and-roll dishes to Montrezl Harrell, who again had his way with powerful moves in the paint. Harrell had 24 points and five boards.

Los Angeles also had key contributions from role players, as Patrick Beverley scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. JaMychal Green added 15 points and four rebounds.

Who wins Game 6 of Clippers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Clippers spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model that's up more than $3,500 on NBA picks this season.