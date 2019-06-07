NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors Finals schedule, TV channel, series results, odds, times, dates, live stream

The common theme for the Golden State Warriors has been the injury bug during the NBA Finals.

With Kevin Durant already out of the lineup, Klay Thompson was ruled out just minutes before the opening tip of Game 3 as he continued to deal with a hamstring injury. Golden State also suffered a key loss when Kevon Looney fractured his collarbone, severely limiting its depth at center.

While Stephen Curry had about as a spectacular a game as anyone could've expected, it wasn't enough as the Raptors came out on top with a 123-109 win in Game 3. Curry led all scorers with 47 points on 14-of-31 shooting while also connecting on six of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc. The star guard gave it everything he had as he also secured eight rebounds and dished out seven assists. The Warriors just didn't get the production from their supporting cast to make up for the loss of Thompson.

From a Raptors standpoint, Kawhi Leonard paced the team with 30 points on an efficient 9-of-17 shooting performance. All five starters finished in double figures with Kyle Lowry chipping in 23 points and drilling five 3s when it was all said and done.

The Warriors will look to even the series once again when they take the floor in Game 4 on Friday. It looks like Thompson is expected to play, but Golden State will still be without Durant, who is still dealing with a calf strain.

Here's everything you need to know about this Finals showdown between Golden State and Toronto:

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors



How to watch Game 4

Date: Friday, June 7



Time: 9 p.m. ET



Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN



Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Warriors -5.5 (over/under 216)

Finals series schedule (Raptors lead 2-1)

*All times Eastern

Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at GS): Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5 (at TOR): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 6* (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

*If necessary

TV listings

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Warriors: Golden State enters the series with the chance to make major NBA history by becoming one of the few teams to complete a three-peat. The future is uncertain for the Warriors, but they seem determined to maximize the present. Their biggest concern heading into the series is the health of Kevin Durant, as it is not yet known if he will be able to play in the Finals -- at least the start -- but at the end of the day, they could very well still take care of business without him.

Raptors: Just making the Finals can be viewed as a victory for the Raptors, who have never made it there before in franchise history. It can also be viewed as a victory in terms of the team's efforts to keep Kawhi Leonard around long-term. The team couldn't have made a much better pitch in terms of on-court product, even if Leonard did have to do a lot of the heavy lifting himself. Like the Warriors, the Raptors also face an uncertain future, but this season couldn't have gone much better.

Matchups to watch

Toronto's backcourt vs. Splash Brothers: How well Toronto's backcourt is able to control -- and keep up with -- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the series. If the Raptors are able to get some consistent production on the offensive end and dedicated defense from their rotation of Kyle Lowry, Danny Green and Norman Powell, they will give themselves a chance. If not, this one could get ugly quickly. Superstars vs. health: The Finals should be a showcase of two of the best two-way perimeter players that the game has ever seen in Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, but both are hobbled by injury issues. Durant missed the entirety of the Western Conference finals following a calf strain that he suffered against the Houston Rockets in the second round, and his status for the Finals remains uncertain. On the other side of the floor, Leonard has been bothered by his own lower leg injury, though he has continued to play through whatever it is exactly that is ailing him. Ultimately, the Raptors need Leonard more than the Warriors need Durant, but how these players are impacted by their injuries will be something major to monitor over the course of the series. Battle of the benches: We know all about the stars and starters in the series, and those players will be relied on heavily, but both teams will also need big bench boosts in order to seal the deal. The Warriors will need guys like Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie to step up and make plays, while the Raptors will continue to need legitimate production from Fred VanVleet, Powell and Serge Ibaka. Whichever team gets more production from its contributing players will have an advantage.

Finals prediction

Warriors in six: The Warriors are four wins away from their third consecutive NBA title, and though the Raptors represent some stiff competition, ultimately Golden State will walk away with the hardware. The Warriors have both the talent and the experience to overcome virtually any opponent in a playoff situation, and heading into the Finals they appear to be clicking on all cylinders, despite the injury issues that they have dealt with throughout the postseason. Steph Curry looks as good -- and confident -- as he has in recent memory, and the same could be said for Draymond Green. Also, Klay Thompson seems to be playing with a chip on his shoulder, and being snubbed from the All-NBA teams should only add to that.

The Raptors might be able to take a pair of games from the Warriors in the series, due to the fact that Kevin Durant will miss at least one game, and that Kawhi Leonard has been playing arguably the best basketball of anyone in the playoffs. Ultimately, though, Golden State's combination of talent and experience will prove too tough for Toronto to overcome.

