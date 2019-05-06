NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets Game 4 picks, odds, and why the over 220.5 is the best bet

After winning Game 3, the Houston Rockets find themselves in another effective must-win game, as coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win this series against the Golden State Warriors would be an extremely tall order. And, yes, we're all aware of the 3-1 jokes just waiting to be told at the Warriors' expense. But that's not going to happen again. So the Rockets have to win on Monday and it's a pick-'em game. Does that favor Houston at home?

Below is all the information for the point spread, money line and over/under for Rockets-Warriors Game 4, with predictions for all.

*All lines via Westgate Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Rockets ATS odds, pick

Line: Pick



Listen, there is logic on both sides of this. Golden State is probably the better team, and any time you're getting the better team in a pick-'em game, you could certainly argue running with that. On the flip side, the gap between these two teams isn't terribly significant and Houston is kind of in do-or-die mode, and that motivation is worth riding in a lot of cases. Here, I don't see an angle either way. Flip a coin. But I'd stay away. Pick: Stay away

Warriors vs. Rockets O/U line, pick

Line: 220.5 total points



The Rockets went under in five of their first six playoffs games this year. Each of the last two games vs. Golden State have gone over. For me this is more about Golden State -- Stephen Curry has not gotten going and everyone knows it's a matter of time before he starts ripping the net again. Game 4 is a good bet for that to happen, and I think Houston keeps up with that energy and scoring in a desperation game. Pick: Over



Warriors vs. Rockets money line odds, pick

Odds: Warriors -110, Rockets -110



Well, not much to say here. In some books you can get a little extra value on the Rockets' money line, but the Westgate has them both at -110. Pick: Again, a coin flip.

Odds and Analysis

