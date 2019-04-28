NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 84-57 roll

The highly-anticipated rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets begins Sunday afternoon when the Western Conference rivals play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series at Oracle Arena in Oakland. In last season's Western Conference finals, the Warriors rallied from a 3-2 deficit to knock off the Rockets en route to winning their third NBA title in four seasons. Houston, however, played the final two games without Chris Paul, who pulled a hamstring in Game 5. This season, the Rockets won three of four games between the teams entering the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 5.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Rockets picks of your own, listen to the predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 84-57 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has honed in on Warriors vs. Rockets. We can tell you it is leaning Over, and it has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available only at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Golden State is the top offensive team in the NBA. Led by Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors scored 114.9 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, which led the league. In Golden State's Game 6 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Durant poured in a playoff career-high 50 points.

Golden State beat Houston in Houston without Durant in the most recent meeting between the teams. In that game on March 13, Curry and Thompson combined for 54 points in a 106-104 win.

But just because Golden State is a prolific offensive team does not guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Rockets spread.

Led by James Harden, Houston has unlocked the secret to beating Golden State. Over the last two seasons, the Rockets are 8-6 against the Warriors (including the NBA Playoffs), including 4-2 at Oracle. One of those wins came without Harden, and one came without Paul. The eight wins are twice as many as any other team.

Also, Houston will have a significant defensive edge. The Rockets have been the second best defensive team since the All-Star break, allowing just 105.3 points per 100 possessions.

So who wins Game 1 of Rockets vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Warriors spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model that's up more than $3,500 on NBA picks this season.