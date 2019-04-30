NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

Following an intense series-opener, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors meet in Game 2 on Tuesday night in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. from Oracle Arena. In a rematch of last year's conference finals, which Golden State won in seven games, the Warriors managed a 104-100 win in Game 1 on Sunday behind 35 points from Kevin Durant. But afterward, the focus centered on dissatisfaction from both teams with the officiating at critical junctures. The teams combined for four technical fouls and Houston point guard Chris Paul was ejected with 4.4 seconds left. Golden State is a 5.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 220.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Rockets picks, be sure to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model has taken into account that the Warriors will be motivated to protect their home-court advantage against a Houston club that has proven it can win in Oakland. The Rockets took a game at Oracle Arena in last year's playoffs and won twice there during the regular season.

Durant led the way in Game 1 as fellow stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson battled through lingering ankle soreness. All five starters hit double-figures and veteran Andre Iguodala, the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals, provided a spark with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting with four rebounds. Golden State shot 50.7 percent from the field and held a 52-39 rebounding edge.

Still, Golden State is far from a lock to cover the Warriors vs. Rockets spread in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against a Houston team that came up just a couple plays short of stealing the series-opener.

Harden fought through a slow start and a poor shooting effort (9-of-28 from the field) with key baskets down the stretch and efficiency from the free-throw line (13-of-14). He finished with a game-high 35 points, while backcourt mate Eric Gordon contributed 27.

Houston had 14 steals as part of 20 forced turnovers and had a chance to win despite back-to-back technical fouls from Paul and coach Mike D'Antoni 2.1 seconds apart in the final minute of the third quarter that allowed Golden State to build a seven-point cushion.

