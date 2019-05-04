NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from computer on 85-60 roll

Following two close road losses, the Houston Rockets return home Saturday night for Game 3 of their series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center. Top-seeded Golden State won the first two games in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series at Oracle Arena by 10 combined points, giving the Warriors four consecutive postseason wins against Houston dating to last season. But the fourth-seeded Rockets are undefeated at home in the NBA Playoffs 2019 after taking all three games from the Utah Jazz in the first round. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 221.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds. Before you lock in your Warriors vs. Rockets picks, listen to the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks.

The model knows the Rockets will be motivated to have a breakout performance on their home floor and avoid a likely fatal 3-0 deficit in the second-round series. Last year, the Rockets pushed the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference finals, propelled by home-court advantage and a Game 4 victory in Oakland.

Now, their best hope for remaining competitive is capturing Games 3 and 4 on their home court. They can take confidence from pushing the Warriors to the wire in the first two games despite sub-optimal performances. In a 115-109 loss in Game 2, James Harden fought through blurred vision after getting hit the eyes by Draymond Green. He finished with 29 points, six rebounds and four assists. Clint Capela and PJ Tucker combined for 27 points, 20 rebounds and four assists.

Houston has covered eight of its last nine home games, but is far from a sure thing to beat the Rockets vs. Warriors spread again on Saturday.

Last year, the Warriors struggled in Houston and lost two games at the Toyota Center in the NBA Playoffs before winning Game 7 to advance to the finals. But they are the last team to beat Houston on its home court, posting a 106-104 victory on March 13 despite missing Kevin Durant because of an ankle injury.

Durant has been a decisive force in the first two games. He led the Warriors with 35 points in Game 1 and did the same with 29 in Game 2. But the Warriors supported Durant with more balance Tuesday, as all five starters scored in double-figures. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, both of whom have been hampered by ankle soreness, combined for 41 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Green had a solid floor game with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

