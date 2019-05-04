NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from proven model on 85-60 roll

The Golden State Warriors look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night when they visit the Houston Rockets for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center. The Rockets pushed the Warriors to seven games in last year's Western Conference finals but never trailed by more than two games in the series. Houston, the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, has won 10 straight games on its home floor. But top-seeded Golden State is the last road team to win at the Toyota Center, posting a 106-104 victory in March. The Warriors have also defeated the Rockets in four straight playoff games. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 220.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds. Before you make your Warriors vs. Rockets picks, check out the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,100 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 85-60 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Game 3 of Warriors vs. Rockets. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Rockets will be motivated to have a breakout performance on their home floor and avoid a likely fatal 3-0 deficit in the second-round series. Last year, the Rockets pushed the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference finals, propelled by home-court advantage and a Game 4 victory in Oakland.

Now, their best hope for remaining competitive is capturing Games 3 and 4 on their home court. They can take confidence from pushing the Warriors to the wire in the first two games despite sub-optimal performances. In a 115-109 loss in Game 2, James Harden fought through blurred vision after getting hit the eyes by Draymond Green. He finished with 29 points, six rebounds and four assists. Clint Capela and PJ Tucker combined for 27 points, 20 rebounds and four assists.

Houston has covered eight of its last nine home games, but is far from a sure thing to beat the Rockets vs. Warriors spread again on Saturday.

The Warriors have compensated for somewhat inconsistent offensive production with their effort on the offensive glass. In Game 2, they grabbed 18 offensive rebounds that led to 20 points. Five players grabbed at least two offensive rebounds, led by five from Draymond Green and four by Andre Iguodala. The Warriors ended up with 14 more shot attempts than the Rockets.

Golden State also saw more productive minutes from its reserves. Jonas Jerebko, who didn't play in Game 1, saw some action in Game 2 and made an immediate impact with a follow-up dunk. He had four points and five rebounds in 10 minutes. Alfonzo McKinnie also provided a spark on the defensive end and contributed two points and three boards in nine minutes.

Who wins Game 3 of Rockets vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Warriors spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the model that's up more than $3,100 on top-rated NBA picks this season.