NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from top model on 85-60 roll

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will look to bounce back in Game 4 as they travel to Houston to take on Chris Paul and a Rockets squad that beat them in overtime just two days ago. That win gave the Rockets life in the series, which now stands at 2-1 in favor of the Warriors. Golden State heads into Game 4, which tips off on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET, with no new injury news, while Houston looks to potentially be without guard Danuel House (foot) once again. Sportsbooks list the Rockets as one-point home favorites, down from an open of two, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds.

The model is well aware of just how well Houston has played since getting their big three healthy. Paul, Clint Capela, and James Harden all have been forced to miss time this season, but when all three have been healthy, the Rockets have been untouchable. The Rockets went on a head-turning run with all three healthy to close the season, starting with a six-point win in Golden State on February 23. From that point on, the Rockets posted a 20-4 record, which included a near perfect (11-1) record at home. They had an average point differential of +11.6, which easily would have ranked No. 1 in the league over the course of a full season.

Likewise, their 118.6 offensive rating during that stretch easily led the NBA, while their defensive rating was No. 10. In addition to being the NBA's best team over the final two months, Houston made quick work of a quality Jazz team in the first round, with a near double-digit average margin of victory. They lost two tough games in Golden State, both of which were realistically within their grasp. With their big three healthy and playing well, look for Houston to continue their excellent play on their home court in Game 4.

Just because Houston has been on fire doesn't mean it will cover the Warriors vs. Rockets spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Monday, however.

The model is also well aware that Golden State could be up 3-0 in this series despite Curry struggling and the team shooting just 35 percent from 3-point land as a whole. Curry torched the Rockets during the regular season, averaging 28 points per game. He averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against them in the NBA Playoffs last season while knocking down four threes per game.

For all of Curry's struggles, Durant has been there to pick up the slack. He has continued his torrid playoff pace, averaging 36.7 points against Houston so far. His 46-point performance in Game 3 puts his scoring average over the past two weeks at 41 points. The Rockets clearly have no way of slowing him down, so look for Durant to continue to put up gaudy numbers in Monday's Game 4 matchup.

