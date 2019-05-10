NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors vs. Rockets odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from model on 85-60 run

The Houston Rockets will attempt to stave off elimination from the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 6. Tipoff from the Toyota Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Houston has lost three close games in Oakland, but won Games 3 and 4 on its home floor. The Warriors can close out the series with their first win in Houston, but must do so without the services of Kevin Durant, who is out of the NBA Playoffs 2019 indefinitely because of a calf strain. The Rockets hope to force a Game 7 in this rivalry for the second consecutive postseason. Houston is a seven-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 214.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds. Before you lock in your Warriors vs. Rockets picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 30 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering Week 30 on a strong 85-60 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Game 6 of Warriors vs. Rockets. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated an against the spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows the Rockets will be determined to take advantage of an elimination game on their home floor as the teams experience a role reversal in their playoff rivalry. Last year, the Rockets held a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals, but played the last two games without injured point guard Chris Paul. They lost Game 7 at the Toyota Center and the Warriors went on to win their second straight NBA title.

Now, Houston is at full strength, while the Warriors carry on without Durant, who had been their most effective player in the series. He left Game 5 in the third quarter after scoring 22 points.

The Rockets won Games 3 and 4 with a similar trajectory as they controlled the action most of the way before holding off late Golden State rallies. They can also take confidence from overcoming a 20-point deficit in Game 5 to take the lead in the fourth quarter before eventually coming up short in a 104-99 defeat.

But just because Houston won't have to face Durant doesn't mean it'll cover the Rockets vs. Warriors spread on Friday.

Last year, the Warriors overcame a 17-point Game 7 deficit in Houston before rallying for a 101-92 victory. Golden State also saw its other stars step up to compensate for Durant's absence in Game 5. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had been having a down series by their lofty standards, but they delivered with the game on the line. Thompson hit a handful of key shots in an air-tight fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 27 points. Curry grabbed two crucial rebounds and hit a pair of clinching free throws in the final minute. He finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Who wins Game 6 of Warriors vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Rockets spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model that's up more than $3,000 on NBA picks this season, and find out.