NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 2, live stream, TV channel, times, odds, prediction

Unlike many of their postseason series in the past, the Toronto Raptors managed to win Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round matchup.

The No. 2 Raptors were led by Kawhi Leonard, who erupted for 45 points on Saturday night to not only set the tone for this series, but also to remind the rest of the league just how dominant he can be when he is at his peak. In addition to Kawhi's outstanding effort, Toronto enjoyed another stellar performance from Pascal Siakam. The team's breakout star scored 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting to go along seven rebounds and one assist.

Philadelphia will try to bounce back on Monday night as the series continues with Game 2 in Toronto.

Here's everything you need to know about this second-round series.

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers



How to watch Game 2

Date: Monday, April 29



Monday, April 29 Time: 8 p.m.



8 p.m. Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: TNT



TNT Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: Raptors -7 (Over/Under 221)

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins the 2019 NBA Finals? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back to win the NBA Finals, all from the proven model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.

Game 2 storylines

76ers: Philly had no answer for Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of its best-of-seven series against Toronto. Even more troubling for Brett Brown's 76ers was Joel Embiid being totally ineffective against Marc Gasol and the rest of the Raptors' front line. If this doesn't change in a big way in Game 2, then Philadelphia could be in a great deal of trouble.

Raptors: Things really could not have gone better for the Raptors in Game 1. Leonard was unstoppable. Siakam continued his breakout season in an eye-opening way and Gasol helped keep Embiid in check, yet again. Nick Nurse would love to bottle up this performance and save it for Game 2 because this was as good of a win as the Raptors could have asked for.

Game 2 prediction, pick

Entering this series, there were plenty of questions concerning how the Sixers would fare against the Raptors given the fact that the two sides had not met since the trade deadline when Philadelphia acquired Tobias Harris. Given what we saw in Game 1, it is hard to bet against the Raptors on their home floor at this point in time so take the home team to cover on Monday night.