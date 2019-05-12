NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7, live updates, TV channel, online stream, odds, prediction

The Toronto Raptors look to get back to the Eastern Conference finals after a two-year hiatus. The absence has been much longer for the Philadelphia 76ers, who haven't been there since 2001 when they were led by then-NBA MVP Allen Iverson. Something's got to give in Sunday's Game 7.

To get in this spot, the 76ers had to leave everything out on the court in Game 6. They came out with a fighting spirit on Thursday night in front of their home crowd and led throughout the duration of the contest as they cruised to a 112-101 win in order to force a deceive Game 7 in the series between the two teams.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors will have the luxury of hosting the series finale since they entered the playoffs as the higher seed.

How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7



Date: Sunday, May 12



Sunday, May 12 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: TNT



TNT Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Streaming: FuboTV (watch for free)

FuboTV (watch for free) Odds: Raptors -6.5 (Over/Under 210.5)

Odds and Analysis

Game 7 storylines

76ers: Philadelphia looked dead in the water after a disastrous showing in Game 5. However, they rebounded in a big way with a very balanced effort in Game 6. It's going to come down to which Sixers team shows up on Sunday. Players like Butler and Simmons are going to have to be extremely aggressive much like they were in Game 6. This is one of the most talented lineups around, so if they play the way they're capable of, Philadelphia could certainly pull this one out.

Raptors: Meanwhile, Toronto has ridden the coattails of Kawhi Leonard throughout this series. When members of the team's supporting cast have produced, the Raptors have come out on the winning side of things. However, Leonard is definitely going to need some help if the Raptors want to topple the Sixers. Players like Serge Ibaka, Danny Green, and Kyle Lowry are going to have to hit shots at a consistent rate because Philadelphia will definitely be keying in on Leonard.

Game 7 prediction, pick

All the cards on the table in this one. The Sixers didn't have the best showing in Game 5 in Toronto, but Embiid appears to be healthy and the team is showing some fight. It's going to be a dogfight, but Philadelphia wins by a bucket or two.