NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 1, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

The Eastern Conference semifinals began Saturday night with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers tipping off their series. The action continues in the East on Sunday when the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks host the No. 4 Boston Celtics in their own Game 1.

Although Milwaukee reached the postseason a season ago, it has completely transformed in its first season under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, who has led the Bucks to the NBA's best regular-season record at 60-22. That success carried into the playoffs as the Bucks swept the Detroit Pistons in the opening round.

Boston, meanwhile, endured an inconsistent regular season but turned on the switch come playoff time as they were able to easily defeat the Indiana Pacers in four games in the opening round.

It sets up what should be an intriguing Game 1. Below is the viewing information, along with a look at what's at stake for both teams.

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 4 Boston Celtics



How to watch Game 1

Date: Sunday, Apr. 28



Sunday, Apr. 28 Time: 1 p.m.



1 p.m. Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV channel: ABC



ABC Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Bucks -7.5 (Over/Under 222.5)

TV listings

Odds and Analysis

Game 1 storylines

Celtics: It's really hard not to be impressed by the depth that the Celtics possess. Boston has six players who are currently averaging double-figures, even without having Marcus Smart on the court as he deals with an oblique injury. One player worth keeping an eye on is forward Jayson Tatum, who could take a great deal of pressure off of Irving if the Bucks are keying in on him on the offensive end.

Bucks: Milwaukee has talent up and down its roster, but the offense runs through Giannis Antetokounmpo. The MVP candidate is a mismatch no matter who the Bucks are facing and Antetokounmpo absolutely torched the Pistons in the opening round to the tune of 26.3 points per contest. Boston could potentially try to put rugged forward Marcus Morris on Antetokounmpo in effort to slow down the Bucks' All-Star forward.

Game 1 prediction, pick

The Bucks spent the majority of the regular season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. However, both the Bucks and Celtics have a ton of depth, so this could be a very long series. Milwaukee didn't have to expend a ton of energy to defeat the Detroit Pistons in the opening round and should be well-rested. The Bucks get the win to open the series, but the Celtics cover.