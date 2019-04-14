NBA Playoffs 2019: Watch Bucks vs. Pistons Game 1, series schedule, TV channel, online stream, odds, picks, matchups

The Milwaukee Bucks didn't just take a big step this season. They ended up earning the best record in the NBA, leading to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage throughout the postseason. Their opponent for the first round, the No. 8 seed Detroit Pistons, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2009.

Detroit backslid into the playoffs, nearly being caught by the Charlotte Hornets for the final spot in the East, but it will be looking to make some noise behind All-Star Blake Griffin and big man Andre Drummond. The Bucks have two All-Stars themselves in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, plus Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez have turned in fantastic seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Bucks and Pistons.

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons



How to watch Game 1

Date: Sunday, April 14



Sunday, April 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live stats: Gametracker

Gametracker TV channel: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

fuboTV (try it free) Odds: Bucks -13

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Playoff series schedule



All times Eastern

Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee has a chance to cap off a dominant season with an NBA Finals appearance -- maybe even a title -- and Antetokounmpo can put together a signature playoff run to cement his position as a true NBA superstar (he might have an MVP trophy to go with it at the end of the postseason). The Bucks were a historically good team in terms of net rating and margin of victory, so it's hard to see them having any trouble with a hobbled and thin Pistons roster. Expect the Bucks to come in focused and look to establish themselves early.

Pistons: The main goal in Detroit this season was to make the playoffs, and they've accomplished that. Nobody's expecting much from them in the first round, particularly with a banged-up Griffin, so they should play free and loose, and could end up taking a game from the Bucks because of it. The big storyline is Griffin -- even with him they have a slim chance, but with him questionable for Game 1, this could have sweep written all over it.

Matchups to watch



1. Blake Griffin vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: For Detroit's sake, let's hope that Griffin can get back to himself for the majority of the series. But even so, he's going to be met with a host of defenders ready to lock him down. Antetokounmpo is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and never shies away from a challenge, so he should guard Griffin for at least portions of most games. That will be must-watch TV as one of the league's best and most versatile offensive players takes on the Greek Freak.

2. Brook Lopez vs. Andre Drummond: Lopez has reinvented himself as a 3-point specialist and took it to new heights this season. He rarely goes into the paint on offense, so it will be interesting to see what Detroit does with Andre Drummond. They need his size to help protect the rim, but he'll also have to run out on Lopez to contest his 3s well behind the line.

3. Mike Budenholzer vs. Dwane Casey: Budenholzer is a favorite to win Coach of the Year, and Casey currently holds the honor, winning for his work with the Raptors last season (which ironically got him fired). The only way the Pistons will have a chance in this series is for them to somehow slow down Antetokounmpo, so it will be interesting to watch the game plan Casey devises. On the other side, Budenholzer will have to contend with Griffin and Drummond, while accounting for shooters like Wayne Ellington and Luke Kennard.

Series prediction, pick

Bucks in four: Sorry Pistons fans -- not happening. The Bucks are too loaded, even without Malcolm Brogdon, and Griffin's health issues make it hard to imagine Detroit will be able to take a game off the NBA's best regular-season team.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket